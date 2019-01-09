Kalushi actor Thabo Rametsi beaten up in Joburg CBD

Kalushi leading man Thabo Rametsi is seeking justice after he was allegedly brutalised by a group of Johannesburg's Community Policing Forum (CPF) members over the festive season.

Renowned for his other roles in Lockdown, Hard Copy and Homeland, the 30-year-old actor told Sowetan yesterday that he was "kicked and punched" by the mob in Marshalltown, Johannesburg CBD, when trying to defend his stylist friend Miahs Moloto.

At the time he was also with his actress girlfriend Bokang Phelane and filmmaker Vanessa Mojapelo.

According to Rametsi, they had just collected clothes for a fashion photo shoot when six men approached Moloto.

"Out of nowhere six guys came out and grabbed him [Moloto] by his arms and started going through his pockets. I thought he was getting robbed and as I went to stop these guys, some tall guy comes and shows me a police badge - but they are all dressed in civilian clothes," he said.

"So I'm like 'I don't care what you guys are doing, you can't hold and treat him like that because you haven't explained anything to him'. As I do that he tells me that I'm disrespectful."

He said it was at this point that he was mobbed and beaten. "Out of nowhere a bunch of people just grabbed my arms and they were wearing orange and blue uniform with the police emblem on them.