Imbewu’s leading ladies pack a punch

Sarafina! favourite Leleti Khumalo, comeback kid Fundiswa Zwane and veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones this week cemented their status as local TV’s newest high-powered leading ladies.

It is all thanks to their nuanced performances in the riveting drama on e.tv telenovela Imbewu: The Seed after the show’s big secret unfolded.

The show, which premiered in April, has kept viewers on the edge of their seats over an ancient Zulu traditional practice. In case you are in the dark, like Tony Kgoroge’s character Ngcolosi, let me bring you up to speed.

After Ngcolosi proved to be infertile, his conniving mother MaNdlovu (Mtshali-Jones) and wife MaZulu (Khumalo) conspired to make sure that his pastor brother Phakade (Sandile Dlamini) fathered their three children.

On Wednesday, Phakade’s wife KaMadonsela (Zwane) finally discovered the truth and exposed it, to devastating effect.

“I’m a big critic of myself and I always have little things that I see all the time, even if people don’t see it. That’s why I don’t watch myself,” Khumalo says after we finish watching three episodes of the show.

“It wasn’t easy, because I’ve thought about it a lot, that when the secret comes out, how am I going to react?

“I came out with different angles on how I should handle it and at the end I decided to internalise MaZulu’s reaction,” she said.

The trio sink their teeth into the storyline, delivering vulnerable yet powerful performances.