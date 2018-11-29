Entertainment

Bouwer honours late Kim Porter

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 29 November 2018 - 14:19
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer pays tribute to late American model and actress Kim Porter at the second annual African Odyssey.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Businesswoman Carol Bouwer’s second annual African Odyssey paid a moving tribute to the late American model and actress Kim Porter.

The mother of rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ three children was previously announced as one of the keynote speakers at the female empowerment summit before her unexpected death on November 15.

Taking place in Johannesburg, the summit was attended by the likes of Nomzamo Mbatha, Connie Chiume and Nomalanga Shozi.

Dressed in a printed white David Tlale column gown; Bouwer’s tribute opened with a heartfelt speech, followed by a moment of silence and the release of white doves.

“This is to a woman who wanted to give the very best of herself. She really wanted to come to SA, not just to take, but to give to South Africans,” Bouwer said.

“She wanted to connect with each one of you on a spiritual level and a level of sisterhood.

“I cannot think of a more fitting manner to do this for her. It was beautiful to see that the very same idea that we were talking about was the same that we saw Puffy sending out the doves on Saturday,” said Bouwer.

Porter’s close friend Eboni Elektra was also supposed to be one of the speakers, but couldn’t make it as a result of Porter’s death.

Speaking to the summit through a pre-recorded video, she said: “Kim and I planned to come to SA to share a message of empowerment with you.”

Another one of Porter’s friends, philanthropist Carl Nelson made it to the event and spoke fondly of his friend.

“I arrived last night. The day we were meant to fly out to SA is the same day that we laid Kim to rest,” he revealed.

