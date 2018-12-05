Superstars give SA fashion a boost

Local fashion designer duo Quiteria & George are set for international stardom after Beyoncé elevated their profile by wearing their design on Sunday night.

The Joburg-based couture label - by Quiteria Kekana and George Malelu - got to design a bespoke look for her performance at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

During the two-hour set Beyoncé donned high-end outfits by luxury brands such as Balmain, Mary Katrantzou and Versace; before she emerged in the final act in a sexy, yet dramatic, ensemble by Quiteria & George.

As she performed Forever Young with her rapper husband Jay-Z, the green-beaded number of a bodysuit and oversized coat won over fashion lovers.

The duo said they were approached by Beyoncé's stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly. They also worked closely with DJ Black Coffee's actress wife Enhle Mbali Maphumulo to make their vision come to life.

"He wanted to use local talent as a way of empowerment. We were briefed to create a gown that is outstanding and of great quality," they told Sowetan in a joint statement.