Superstars give SA fashion a boost
Local fashion designer duo Quiteria & George are set for international stardom after Beyoncé elevated their profile by wearing their design on Sunday night.
The Joburg-based couture label - by Quiteria Kekana and George Malelu - got to design a bespoke look for her performance at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.
During the two-hour set Beyoncé donned high-end outfits by luxury brands such as Balmain, Mary Katrantzou and Versace; before she emerged in the final act in a sexy, yet dramatic, ensemble by Quiteria & George.
As she performed Forever Young with her rapper husband Jay-Z, the green-beaded number of a bodysuit and oversized coat won over fashion lovers.
The duo said they were approached by Beyoncé's stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly. They also worked closely with DJ Black Coffee's actress wife Enhle Mbali Maphumulo to make their vision come to life.
"He wanted to use local talent as a way of empowerment. We were briefed to create a gown that is outstanding and of great quality," they told Sowetan in a joint statement.
"We needed capital to carry out the project and so, as a way of collaborating, Enhle funded the resources required.
"We are really grateful to her for sharing our vision and believing in us."
Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee was responsible for the orange kaftan Oprah Winfrey donned as she introduced President Cyril Ramaphosa at the concert. He revealed that he made a couple of looks for her that she took back home.
"She chose to wear the colour orange because it's a symbol of hope. She wanted to wear something free. I think it was perfect for the stage because it was just the right amount of drama.
"When she stepped out of the car into our studio it was such a surreal experience. It was so exciting and such a big honour."
Supermodel Naomi Campbell also rocked a strapless multicoloured Marianne Fassler gown as she attended the Forever Young gala dinner in Houghton on Friday night.