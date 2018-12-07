Zodwa Wabantu tells us what she sleeps in and the worst thing to ask her

Following her big breakout last year, controversy-prone provocateur Zodwa Wabantu has solidified her staying power in the entertainment scene. We caught up with her to find what makes her tick

1. What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

I appreciate life: it’s like I’m thankful, but in a prayer.

2. What would you never be caught wearing in public?

Jeans. I don’t even own a pair.

3.You’re on death row. What’s your last meal?