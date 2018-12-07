Zodwa Wabantu tells us what she sleeps in and the worst thing to ask her
Following her big breakout last year, controversy-prone provocateur Zodwa Wabantu has solidified her staying power in the entertainment scene. We caught up with her to find what makes her tick
1. What’s the first thing you do in the morning?
I appreciate life: it’s like I’m thankful, but in a prayer.
2. What would you never be caught wearing in public?
Jeans. I don’t even own a pair.
3.You’re on death row. What’s your last meal?
Pap with hard-body chicken.
4. If you had to change your name, which name would you choose?
I love my name: I wouldn’t change it for anything
5. Is mayonnaise and baked beans a salad?
No.
6. Do you get used to being a celebrity?
I get used to it, but I also try to understand who I am.
7. If you could be any animal, which one would you be?
A cat.
8. What do you sleep in?
I sleep naked.
9. Who is your celebrity crush?
My boyfriend and J’Something from Mi Casa.
10. What did you want to be when you were growing up?
Nothing: I was too poor to think straight. I just knew that I had to survive no matter what.
11. What’s one thing you’ve done this year that you’ve never done before?
Owning my own house, fully paid up.
12. What is the name of your yacht?
Zodwa Wabantu.
13. Favourite item in your wardrobe?
Anything sexy and showing off my body.
14. Do you ever leave the house with underwear?
Nope.
15. What the best thing about dating a younger man?
You are always happy. Younger men don’t have problems, but they do have dreams.
16. You wake up as a crayon. What colour are you?
Pink.
17. Which question do you hate to answer?
“How old is your boyfriend?”
18. Gqom, house, or kwaito?
Gqom.
19. What’s your favourite hang-out spot in the world?
Any outdoor kasi vibe.
20.What will most people be shocked to find out about Zodwa Wabantu?
I love crying a lot: it relaxes me.