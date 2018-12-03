American actor Tyler Perry sings Global Citizen Festival's praises

Following Sunday night’s explosive Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, it seems that all is well in Mzansi on Monday after everyone caught the Beyoncé fever.

Even American actor, comedian and director Tyler Perry had still not recovered from the Beyoncé euphoria when SowetanLIVE caught up with him on Monday morning.

The 49-year-old star said Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s set as well as Nigerian megastar D’banj’s performance were his highlight.

Perry was one of the hosts alongside Trevor Noah, Bonang Matheba, Naomi Campbell and Gayle King.

“The concert was amazing from beginning to end. I’m really proud of everyone that is involved with Global Citizen. It’s really phenomenal,” he said.

“It was really moving. Just being part of it, working out on stage and feeling the message of hope. “

A clear highlight for Perry during his SA visit so far has been speaking at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

“Speaking at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls for the graduation of the class of 2018 has been a highlight. Seeing them and hearing their stories was moving and powerful for me,” he revealed.

“I just started getting into the South African cuisine and music on this trip, so I have a lot to learn. I had some great oxtails though.”