Tyler Perry open to casting local actors in upcoming Amy Biehl biopic

US filmmaker, actor and comedian Tyler Perry, 49, says he is open to casting local actors in the upcoming Amy Biehl biopic The Year of the Great Storm, set to shoot in SA.

Biehl was an American student and anti-apartheid activist who was stabbed to death in 1993 in Cape Town by a mob of young black protesters.

Produced by Perry, the film is currently in pre-production and has filmmaker Karzan Kader attached to direct.

"Right now we are just in the script stages of it. [Casting local actors] will be authentic to the time and the place for show," Perry told Sowetan.

The star is getting ready for the release of the 11th and last installment in the Madea franchise, A Madea Family Funeral.

Perry has slipped into disguise as the grumpy elderly woman for 20 years. "She has had a long run and I don't want to be her age playing her. So I turn 50 next year and I think it's about time. When I did it on stage for the first time I thought this would be over soon. The next year people were demanding her.