Powerful personalities for Abantu

Acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will headline the 3rd annual Abantu Book Festival in Soweto fresh from her viral conversation with former US first lady Michelle Obama at the weekend.

The 41-year-old that has written novels such as Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah will make her appearance this afternoon as the festival kicks into high gear at the Eyethu Lifestyle Centre in Mofolo Central.

Her one-hour panel discussion with gender activist and award-winning author Pumla Dineo Gqola will take place between 1 and 2pm.

The festival kicked off last night in style at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani and will run until Sunday with a music concert. Performance poet Lebo Mashile last night was the host with an address by Dr Bibi Bakare-Yusuf and musical performance by Zuko Collective.