Cassper ending year on high with concerts, new album

Rappers are really the rock stars of our generation, just look at Cassper Nyovest.

Not only is he setting unique trends as far as style, music and pop culture are concerned but he simply cannot keep time.

We meet at the Universal Music Group offices in Rosebank, where he is having an intimate listening session for his new album.

Nyovest certainly has a lot of energy, bouncing off walls like a kid on a sugar rush as he dances around and chit-chats with his homies.

As a result, he almost gives his manager a mild heart attack during his media interviews and adds to my annoyance - in the course of a week he has already cancelled on our plans to sit down twice.

After a 30-minute wait we eventually settle for some quiet time in a small boardroom.

Although he never takes off his sunglasses, Nyovest is soft-spoken, polite and likable.

"The biggest misconception about me is that I'm arrogant because I'm very loud and confident," he strongly insists.

"People say I'm arrogant because I believe in myself so much. People who know me will tell you I'm one of the most humble people, because of the way I was brought up."

This weekend is big for Nyovest, starting tomorrow night in Durban where he will stage his monumental #FillUpMosesMabhida.

The pioneering concert is in its fourth year and this is the first time it will be held outside Gauteng, having taken place across Joburg's large concert venues.

He will be joined by the likes of King Monada, Babes Wodumo, D'banj, Distruction Boyz and Sjava.