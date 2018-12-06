Why Phuti Khomo is delaying having kids and marriage

Actress Phuti Khomo admits that she is not ready to have kids at this stage of her life.

Though she plans to have kids one day, the 34-year-old former Miss Teen SA said she did feel the public scrutiny and pressure from her partner of more than six years to have children.

"I feel pressure to have kids. I'm getting a lot of pressure from my mom and partner. I always tell my mom that it will happen in due time," she said.

"I want to give my child everything. Everything does not necessarily mean money.

"I want my child to be raised by me. Right now I'm not going to be hands-on."

Khomo also told Sowetan that she was not yet ready to be a wife, mainly because of her demanding career. She recently put her engagement to her businessman beau on hold.

"My partner is so loving and sweet. Last year I cut off our engagement but he is still there. He's so patient with me, that's why I believe he wants this for real. I think I have found the one," she said.

"I want to be the one to make sure that my husband has eaten and has everything that he needs when he gets home. Right now I won't be able to be that person. I'm everywhere; at 8pm I'm in a meeting.

"I don't want to be unhappily married. I don't want to choose between my family and career. There are parents that can juggle it, but it's not for me."

For the last two years Khomo had to put a lot on hold, including her acting career as she has been busy planning the Phuti Khomo Modelling Expo.

Set to finally take place on December 8 at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, the event embraces the local beauty and fashion industry.

There are going to be exhibitions from fashion designers, stylists, photographers and make-up artists.

There will also be a seminar on human trafficking.

"The modelling industry is not supported by any government department; there is no support whatsoever and these kids are taken advantage of."