Beyoncé and Jay-Z wow music lovers at Tata's gig

Over-the-knee metallic boots, windblown wavy locks, multi-coloured Balmain bodysuit with a matching embellished coat and her rapper husband Jay-Z in hand all met with undying devotion and defeating screams.

That's how megastar Beyoncé made a entrance at the FNB Stadium in Johannes Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 last night

The power couple kicked off their two-hour set with a performance of Holy Grail followed by other chart-topper such as Bonnie & Clyde and various high-fashion outfit changes.

Mzansi music lovers came in droves for the concert and not even the rain could stop the party .