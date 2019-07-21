Mvala happy, staying put at Highlands Park

Despite growing interest from bigger clubs, Highlands Park ace Mothobi Mvala looks set to remain at the Tembisa club at least beyond the impending season.

Fresh from scooping the club's player of the season and top scorer awards, Mvala has shed light on his immediate future.

"The coach [Owen Da Gama] told me that 'you know here at the team we really want you', the management told me 'you know what... you are a very special player, so we are still going to use you," said Mvala.

"They [Highlands] offered me, wow! Something good.

"I have a running contract with Highlands, it's a marathon [long term] contract. Whatever happens will happen, if it [the move] doesn't happen it doesn't matter. I am happy here and I will stay focused."

In January, Da Gama reiterated "there's no chance of that [selling Mvala]".

"Highlands Park is not a selling team. A team offered us R10m for Mothobi and we refused [the offer]."

Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United are some of the clubs believed to be interested in the former SA U23 star.

Mvala, 25, a natural central midfielder, finished the past campaign with impressive eight league goals.