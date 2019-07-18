David Notoane to scout for new talent at university football

SA under-23 coach David Notoane is casting his net wide in search of talented players to help the country qualify for next year's Olympics.

Notoane has promised that even less-fancied tournaments such as Varsity Football won't be overlooked in the bid to secure a berth at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

"In line with Safa's vision 2022, the competition framework is one of the pillars, clearly speaks about tournaments like Varsity Football," Notoane said at the Varsity Football media launch at University of Johannesburg's (UJ) Soweto campus yesterday.

"You can never underestimate Varsity Cup as an avenue to source talent. In tournaments like this, you might find that one player missing from your puzzle as a coach."