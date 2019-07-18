Da Gama joins chorus calling for Baxter's exit

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has joined those calling for a new coach to take the helm of Bafana Bafana amid the uncertainty around the future of incumbent Stuart Baxter.

Baxter has found himself on the receiving end of criticism for his tactics, perceived to be defensive by many, at the Africa Cup Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, where SA crashed out at the hands of Nigeria in the quarterfinals last week.

The Highlands mentor, who previously served as Bafana's second in command to Shakes Mashaba, has raised the names of three local coaches, Gavin Hunt, Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela, tipping them as suitable candidates to replace Baxter, should he go.

"I am truly hoping we can get somebody [new] into Bafana. I think I'll coach Bafana again, but not now. I must prove myself but there're guys like Gavin, who has proven himself, Pitso can come back, Steve can come back," said Da Gama.

"If you look at the best countries in the world, there's longevity... Brazil, they've never taken a foreign coach. Germany, they've never taken a foreign coach. France, they don't take foreign coaches. So that intellectual property remains there and you build on to that."