Luckyboy Mokoena aiming for PSL top accolade

After winning the Players' Player of the Season accolade at his club, Highlands Park, defender Luckyboy Mokoena has set his sights on the next Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards.

"I will now try my level best to get something at the PSL awards, come the end of the season. I'll leave everything to God," said the soft-spoken Mokoena in the wake of being rewarded at the club's awards gala dinner in Rivonia, Johannesburg, this week.

"Winning a PSL award is my individual goal, but the priority is to help the team do better than last season [where they finished seventh on the log], so the team's target is a top-four finish."

Mokoena's meteoric rise in the past season, his maiden in the top-flight, has since seen him attract interest from big guns such as Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.