Soccer

Luckyboy Mokoena aiming for PSL top accolade

By Sihle Ndebele - 19 July 2019 - 09:17
Luckyboy Mokoena's wonder strike wasn't nominated at PSL awards. Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Luckyboy Mokoena's wonder strike wasn't nominated at PSL awards. Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

After winning the Players' Player of the Season accolade at his club, Highlands Park, defender Luckyboy Mokoena has set his sights on the next Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards.

"I will now try my level best to get something at the PSL awards, come the end of the season. I'll leave everything to God," said the soft-spoken Mokoena in the wake of being rewarded at the club's awards gala dinner in Rivonia, Johannesburg, this week.

"Winning a PSL award is my individual goal, but the priority is to help the team do better than last season [where they finished seventh on the log], so the team's target is a top-four finish."

Mokoena's meteoric rise in the past season, his maiden in the top-flight, has since seen him attract interest from big guns such as Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokoena underlines his class

Luckyboy Mokoena walked away with the Players' Player of the Season award at Highlands Park's prize-giving ceremony last night.The honour justifies ...
Sport
2 days ago

"I am still happy at Highlands, but I leave everything to my agent [Steve Kapeluschnik] and the club. They are the ones who will decide my future," noted the lad from Koppies in the Free State, whose Highlands contract runs until the end of the impending campaign.

Having transferred to the Lions of the North from second-tier outfit Real Kings in January last year, the 25-year-old versatile right-back featured in all of Highlands' league game last season.

Mokoena was the talk of the town when he scored what many dubbed Goal of the Season against Black Leopards in August.

WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by Highlands

Tendai Ndoro scored his first goal in almost five months as Highlands Park played to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Cape Town City in the Absa Premiership at ...
Sport
2 months ago

However, his wonder strike wasn't even nominated at end-of-season awards.

"I had to accept that my goal [that he scored in their 2-2 home draw against Lidoda Duvha] was not nominated. it's life. I had to move on," Mokoena reflected.

The Highlands defender feels it's unfair for Goal of the Season to be voted by the fans.

This controversial accolade was eventually scooped by Orlando Pirates' Vincent Pule for his goal in their 3-0 victory over Polokwane City in the last game of the season in May.

"Yes, I think it must not be voted by the fans because other teams have more supporters, so they will choose their players not the best goal."

Highlands into PSL top 8 with Maritzburg victory

Peter Shalulile guided Highlands Park to the top eight spot in the Absa Premiership league when the Namibian international striker drilled home a 25m ...
Sport
3 months ago

Relegation-haunted Chippa United earn a crucial point in home draw against Highlands Park

Chippa United were forced to settle for a 1-1 home draw against Highlands Park in their Absa Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on ...
Sport
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
X