Luckyboy Mokoena aiming for PSL top accolade
After winning the Players' Player of the Season accolade at his club, Highlands Park, defender Luckyboy Mokoena has set his sights on the next Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards.
"I will now try my level best to get something at the PSL awards, come the end of the season. I'll leave everything to God," said the soft-spoken Mokoena in the wake of being rewarded at the club's awards gala dinner in Rivonia, Johannesburg, this week.
"Winning a PSL award is my individual goal, but the priority is to help the team do better than last season [where they finished seventh on the log], so the team's target is a top-four finish."
Mokoena's meteoric rise in the past season, his maiden in the top-flight, has since seen him attract interest from big guns such as Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
"I am still happy at Highlands, but I leave everything to my agent [Steve Kapeluschnik] and the club. They are the ones who will decide my future," noted the lad from Koppies in the Free State, whose Highlands contract runs until the end of the impending campaign.
Having transferred to the Lions of the North from second-tier outfit Real Kings in January last year, the 25-year-old versatile right-back featured in all of Highlands' league game last season.
Mokoena was the talk of the town when he scored what many dubbed Goal of the Season against Black Leopards in August.
However, his wonder strike wasn't even nominated at end-of-season awards.
"I had to accept that my goal [that he scored in their 2-2 home draw against Lidoda Duvha] was not nominated. it's life. I had to move on," Mokoena reflected.
The Highlands defender feels it's unfair for Goal of the Season to be voted by the fans.
This controversial accolade was eventually scooped by Orlando Pirates' Vincent Pule for his goal in their 3-0 victory over Polokwane City in the last game of the season in May.
"Yes, I think it must not be voted by the fans because other teams have more supporters, so they will choose their players not the best goal."