Stuart Baxter must go‚ says Owen da Gama

Owen da Gama believes Bafana Bafana will be better off with a new coach at the helm.

The Highlands Park mentor did not mince his words and said beleaguered incumbent Stuart Baxter must make way for someone who will play the “South African way.”

“Definitely‚” was Da Gama’s answer when asked if Bafana need a new coach.

Da Gama‚ who served as assistant to former Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba‚ said he was speaking out as a concerned citizen.

Continuing to shoot from the hip‚ the forthright mentor also warned the football authorities to stop hiring foreign coaches.

“I think we have got to sit down and talk as a country.

"If we look at the best countries in the world..…

"Brazil‚ they have never taken a foreign coach.

"Germany‚ they have never taken a foreign coach. France‚ they don’t take foreign coaches‚” said Da Gama.