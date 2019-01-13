Evaluate everyone at BSA

Boxing South Africa is an appendage of the government's department of sport and recreation.

On that basis, performance appraisals at BSA should be compulsory and there should be consequences should one fail to meet the required standards.

Private sector employees go through this exercise every year and there are set standards, remedial action and consequence management during the whole process.

To a larger or greater extent, performance appraisals are a barometer in employee retrenchments, salary increases or promotions in the company structures.

The sports ministry, under Tokozile Xasa, is expected to also do performance appraisals on the individual members of the BSA board.

The results of such an exercise should be shared with boxing licensees.

Management staff at BSA, under the chairmanship of Peter Ngatane, must all go through this dashboard exercise. So why are board members exempted from this necessary exercise?

Also, provincial managers should come under scrutiny. After all, tournaments take place in their domains.

Both BSA's sanctioning and ratings committees must also be measured on the basis of overall performances.