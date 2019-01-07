Foul on goalkeeper robs Highlands of win over Bucs

A nail-biting, fast-paced and engrossing Absa Premiership second fixture meeting between Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa was spoiled by what looked like a foul against the home side's goalkeeper, Marlon Heugh.

As a result, the Lions of the North ended up sharing the spoils with the Buccaneers, despite looking good for all maximum points.

The crowd of nearly 9,000 left the stadium with mixed feelings.

Some sympathised with the match officials, while others felt referee Thando Ndzandzeka was the closest when a cluster of players from both sides interfered with Heugh as he tried to make a save.

But emotions were contained and even die-hard Highlands followers agreed it could have been human error as Ndzandzeka had handled the game so well for the better part of the match.

From the assumed foul, Pirates late substitute Kudakwashe Mahachi made an immediate impact when he guided the ball inside the net. This was seven minutes after he had replaced Justin Shonga in the 75th minute.

His goal denied Highlands three points and instead helped Bucs walk away with a point. The final score was 2-2.