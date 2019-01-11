Nomeva in no mood to be stepping stone for Haney

Boxing is an unpredictable sport full of surprises.

This could be the case when Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni takes on Devin "The Dream" Haney at Stage Works Arena in Shrevenport, Louisiana, in the US tomorrow morning.

American promoters Arthur Pelullo of Banner Promotions and Devin Haney of Devin Haney Promotions could rue signing up the South African to face Haney.

Interestingly, the 20-year-old American boxer is also the youngest boxing promoter. Haney was granted a promoter's licence by the California state athletics department in August last year.

He will jointly stage his fight with Pelullo. Haney is trained by Floyd Mayweather Senior in Las Vegas and is touted as the next big star.

He has 13 knockouts and last fought in September when he won the NABF lightweight strap.