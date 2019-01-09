Fight between BSA and CEO Qithi likely to go distance

The fight between Boxing South Africa and cleared CEO Moffat Qithi is still ongoing.

Qithi won a case of unfair dismissal against Boxing SA two weeks before Christmas but the national governing boxing body wants to exercise its right to appeal the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruling by approaching the labour court.

"Boxing SA has taken note of an award issued by commissioner Siavhe, who ruled on the matter between the former CEO and Boxing SA. The board of Boxing SA is currently studying this award and considering taking the award on review," said chairperson Peter Ngatane in a statement via current CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka yesterday.

" Boxing SA has already communicated with the former CEO [Qithi] not to report for duty pending the finalisation of the above-mentioned process."

The CCMA ruled that BSA pay Qithi almost R4m, which was his monthly R100,000 salary dating back three years, and that the man who was sacked by BSA in 2015 report for duty at the BSA office on Monday.