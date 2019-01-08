Anaconda's big step to Denmark

The year began with a bang for local fighters and this could be a good sign for a prosperous year in terms of action.

First WBF lightweight champion Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni jetted out to the US last week. He will meet Devin "The Dream" Haney over 10 rounds on Friday.

Ndongeni and trainer Sean Smith arrived in the US on Friday for the fight against the 20-year-old foe, who is touted as the next Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Coincidentally, Haney, who is undefeated after 20 fights, utilises Mayweather's gym in Las Vegas but is trained by his own father William Haney.

Ndongeni had a stint in that gym but was under Luis Tapia.

Now reigning WBF bantamweight female champion Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina flies out to Denmark on Sunday.