Anaconda's big step to Denmark
The year began with a bang for local fighters and this could be a good sign for a prosperous year in terms of action.
First WBF lightweight champion Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni jetted out to the US last week. He will meet Devin "The Dream" Haney over 10 rounds on Friday.
Ndongeni and trainer Sean Smith arrived in the US on Friday for the fight against the 20-year-old foe, who is touted as the next Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Coincidentally, Haney, who is undefeated after 20 fights, utilises Mayweather's gym in Las Vegas but is trained by his own father William Haney.
Ndongeni had a stint in that gym but was under Luis Tapia.
Now reigning WBF bantamweight female champion Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina flies out to Denmark on Sunday.
She will oppose Sara Mahfoud for the IBF Inter-Continental vacant featherweight title on January 18.
Nonina, 27, from Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, is trained in Venda by unheralded Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi.
Nonina has 13 wins, three losses and a draw while the 28-year-old Dane is undefeated after seven fights.
Mutavhatsindi, 39, guided Nonina to victory for the SA bantamweight belt which she defended five times to claim its outright ownership.
"We trained throughout December. We had no time to rest. We will only have a break after Denmark," he said. "We will not disappoint ourselves and SA. This is our big step towards big things."