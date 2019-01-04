Red ants itching to sting Bucs, Highlands boss warns

Orlando Pirates must bring their best squad to Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa where they will face the wrath of the red ants tomorrow night, warns one of Highlands Park's directors, Sinky Mnisi.

Mnisi's Lions of the North - though he calls them the red ants, after the private security company specialising in clearing illegal invaders, because of their red jersey - will clash against the Buccaneers.

Placed eighth on the Premier Soccer League table, Highlands Park drew 1-1 with Pirates, who are second, at Orlando Stadium earlier this season.

Pirates have lost only two of their 15 matches and Highlands have suffered three defeats from the same number of matches.

"They will meet a completely different team compared to the one that shared spoils with us in August," warned Mnisi.

"The red ants are itching to sting. What do you expect when you invade the ants' house of pain and suffering?"