Recognition for trainer Nathan

Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan's exploits, which saw him win BSA's top trainer gong in 2017, have not gone unnoticed internationally.

Dubai-based MTK Global (the management company which provides the highest level of professional support and services to more than 100 boxers around the world) has appointed him as head of its African headquarters.

The company's president, Bob Yalen, from America, confirmed the appointment yesterday.

He said the addition of Nathan was a huge boost to the organisation. The establishment has presence in 11 locations with boxing gyms and training facilities in Marbella (Spain), London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, Scotland, Sydney, Brazil and Dubai.

"With the completion of the MTK Accra gym in Ghana nearing, MTK Global now has continental headquarters based in SA, and award-winning fight figure Nathan is enthusiastic over the future of African boxing.

"Not only is he one of the best young trainers in boxing but he also possesses one of the brightest and most insightful fight minds in the sport.

"We look forward to work with him to expand our brand and our services not only in Africa but everywhere our brand touches," he said.