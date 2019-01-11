Recognition for trainer Nathan
Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan's exploits, which saw him win BSA's top trainer gong in 2017, have not gone unnoticed internationally.
Dubai-based MTK Global (the management company which provides the highest level of professional support and services to more than 100 boxers around the world) has appointed him as head of its African headquarters.
The company's president, Bob Yalen, from America, confirmed the appointment yesterday.
He said the addition of Nathan was a huge boost to the organisation. The establishment has presence in 11 locations with boxing gyms and training facilities in Marbella (Spain), London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, Scotland, Sydney, Brazil and Dubai.
"With the completion of the MTK Accra gym in Ghana nearing, MTK Global now has continental headquarters based in SA, and award-winning fight figure Nathan is enthusiastic over the future of African boxing.
"Not only is he one of the best young trainers in boxing but he also possesses one of the brightest and most insightful fight minds in the sport.
"We look forward to work with him to expand our brand and our services not only in Africa but everywhere our brand touches," he said.
Nathan, 40, who manages over 25 fighters in South Africa including two-times IBF flyweight holder Moruti Mthalane, said it was an easy choice to align with MTK.
"It's quickly becoming a powerful brand and helps both young fighters and champions alike to achieve their dreams in the game," he said yesterday.
"They provide a platform on which talented fighters can showcase their talent.
"I am honoured to be heading up a young, dynamic team with vision and scope."
Nathan also acknowledged the massive responsibility that comes with his position.
"I am willing to work with anyone and everyone who is prepared to get some guidance and professional management skills in their careers. I am looking at carrying on the success that I had last year. This year is gonna be a bigger and better year for me."
While Mthalane retained his belt with a stoppage of Masahiro Sakamoto in Macau, Hong Kong, on December 31, Hekkie Budler lost both his WBA Super and the Ring Magazine junior flyweight belts to Hiroto Kyoguchi at the same venue.