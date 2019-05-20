Adv Cronje's appointment shows Cyril's serious intent

Veteran prosecutor advocate Hermione Theresa Cronje has been appointed to head the so-called state capture investigative arm of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the next five years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that he had appointed her to the investigating directorate in the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Cronje, who worked at the NPA from 1998 until 2012, will head the directorate, which has been dubbed the "new Scorpions". The directorate is aimed at expediting investigations and prosecutions of state-capture cases.

In the statement, the presidency said: "The directorate will investigate any unlawful activities relating to serious, high-profile or complex corruption, including but not limited to offences or criminal or unlawful activities arising from current commissions and inquiries."

Cronje's appointment comes after Ramaphosa proclaimed in March the establishment of an investigating directorate in the office of the NDPP.

Cronje's CV is impressive.

The presidency said she holds a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government (2010), a BA (1993) and LLB (1996) from the University of Cape Town.

"From 1998 to 2012, she was employed in various capacities in the NPA - first as an assistant to the first NDP; as founding member of the asset forfeiture unit (AFU), and for 10 years as regional head of the AFU in the Western Cape," the presidency said.