The Loftus Versfeld sports stadium in Pretoria can accommodate 37‚000 people‚ and government will be opening the gates at 3am for members of the public wanting to witness the first-ever inauguration of a SA president at the venue next Saturday.

A total of 4‚500 political guests have been invited to the ceremony‚ government said in a statement on Thursday.

Close to 32‚000 South Africans are expected to attend‚ 22‚000 of whom will be transported by bus from Gauteng and the neighbouring provinces of Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga‚ North West and Free State.

Provision is also made for 10‚000 "walk-ins".

These members of the public must obtain accreditation to enter the stadium. An accreditation service point at Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool‚ popularly known as Affies‚ will be open between 3am and 7am.

As there will be road closures - yet to be announced - park-and-ride facilities will be available from the Tshwane Events Centre to the accreditation centre. The shuttles will run from 3am to 6.30am.

The official programme will start at 10.55am on May 25 with the arrival of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa‚ followed by inter-faith prayers and the swearing in ceremony performed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Then‚ an address to the nation by Ramaphosa will be followed by a South African Air Force and SAA flypast.

Sign language interpreters will be on stage. The stadium also has adequate ramp access for wheelchairs.

In all nine provinces‚ live viewings will be taking place here. https://www.gov.za/inauguration2019/

