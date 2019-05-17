Adv Hermione Theresa Cronje to head state capture investigations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed Advocate Hermione Theresa Cronje as head of the Investigating Directorate in the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

This follows the president making a commitment in March that Investigating Directorate will address allegations emerging from the commissions of inquiry and corruption-related crimes.

The commission of inquiry into State Capture, Public Investment Corporation and other commissions have heard of contract rigging and influence peddling by a number of individuals and companies including the Guptas and the Watson family.

Ramaphosa issued the proclamation on the recommendation of the justice and police ministers as well as NPA head, Shamila Batohi.

The new directorate will investigate offences including fraud, forgery, uttering, theft and any offence involving dishonesty.

"President Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 14 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act appointed Advocate Cronje as an Investigating Director for a period of five years with effect from 15 May 2019.

"In addition, the directorate will investigate any unlawful activities relating to serious, high-profile or complex corruption including but not limited to offences or criminal or unlawful activities arising from current commissions and enquiries," the presidency said in a statement on Friday.