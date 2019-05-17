Pretoria street closures for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration

Road closures have been announced for the Soutpansberg, Loftus and Hatfield areas of Pretoria next Friday and Saturday for the May 25 presidential inauguration.

More than 200 buses from all the provinces will arrive in Pretoria from different directions, which will affect streets around and leading to Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the government said in a statement.

Rietondale Park, which will be used as a park-and-ride area for invited guests, will also be affected.

Tshwane's metro police, with other law-enforcement agencies, will be deployed for traffic control..

Road closures will be in effect from 3pm on Friday to 10pm on Saturday.

Streets will be closed as follows:

SOUTPANSBERG/RIETONDALE

Soutpansberg Road and Gordon Street

Soutpansberg Road and Wren Street

Woodlands Drive and Gordon Street

Soutpansberg Road and Tom Jenkins Drive

Soutpansberg Road and Van der Merwe Street

Soutpansberg Road and Nuffield Street

Soutpansberg Road and Parker Street

Rose Street and Parker Street

North Street and Nuffield Street

Van der Merwe Street and North Street

Lys Street and 18th Avenue

Kieser Street and Lys Street

Russel Street and Tom Jenkins Drive

Eastwood Street and Government Avenue

LOFTUS/HATFIELD

Eastwood Street and Francis Baard Street

Orient Street and Francis Baard Street

Arcadia Street and Hill Street

Park Street and Hill Street

University Road and Burnett Street

Lynnwood Road and Roper Street

Lynnwood Road and Jan Shoba Street

Lynnwood Road and University Road

University Road and Walton Jameson Avenue

University Road and Justice Mahomed Street

Jorissen Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

Bond Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

Villa Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

Brecher Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

Ivy Street and Maple Street

Myrtle Street and Maple Street

Park Street and Beckett Street

Arcadia Street and Beckett Street

Farenden Street and Francis Baard Street

Kirkness Street and Park Street

Kirkness Street and Bond Street

Kirkness Street and Lynnwood Road

Bond Street and Farenden Street

Farenden Street and Park Street

Ayton Street and Farenden Street

Soutpansberg Road at the entrance of Rietondale Park for the park and ride.

Residents are advised to apply for permits, with the necessary documentation, as directed by the government.