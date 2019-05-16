President Cyril Ramaphosa's apology saved ANC

South Africans tend to forget some things quickly, while keeping grudges for a lifetime concerning other things.

Within a few days after the elections, we have already forgotten the numerous protests just before the voting.

There seems to be a campaign by the media to make a saint out of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa at all costs. Also, many voters are unaware that they cannot elect a president in SA. Politicians in the national assembly are the only ones who can elect a head of state.

Those who say they voted for Ramaphosa are therefore lying to themselves. That vote was for ANC not Ramaphosa.

We are now being bombarded with silly claims how Ramaphosa as an individual saved the ANC. This is extreme nonsense.