ANCYL says plans in place for overdue conference

The much-delayed ANC Youth League conference, which is about nine months overdue, is expected to be held later this year.

ANCYL deputy president Desmond Moela told Sowetan preparations for the conference were set to begin now that the elections were over.

"We are busy with preparations for the congress. Next week we will reconvene and forge ahead with the conference of the youth league. The last time we spoke with the leadership of the ANC, we decided to stop everything for preparations for the elections.

"We are now done with elections and our task is to give the youth league to the rightful owners. Our plan is to sit the conference before September, but we will meet and do it procedurally," said Moela.

The conference has been postponed at least three times since last year.