Cyril Ramaphosa has a big task of cleaning up the mess that ex-president Zuma left

Jacob Zuma was always going to be a hard act to follow. Here I am not even talking about his dancing and singing skills, those are legendary.

I am talking about Msholozi's ability to sell the country to the highest bidders and go on about his business as if nothing had happened.

Even as Cyril Ramaphosa sang and danced, celebrating his triumph over Zuma, he would have been assailed by a sense of foreboding; he would have known that the demise of Gedleyihlekisa in the Battle of Nasrec only marked the beginning of the real war: cleaning up the mess.

With his cronies, Zuma turned state entities into personal fiefdoms. They appointed to positions of power and influence people they could control, people who would ensure that the gravy kept flowing, and who made sure it flowed in the desired direction, and at expected volumes.

By the time Zuma was floored, he had turned into that mythical monster with many heads. You chop one head, a hundred new heads sprout on the spot where the original head was located. I choose the imagery of a head deliberately, for obvious reasons.