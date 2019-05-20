Ramaphosa will have to work with the MPs we gave a mandate to

All the members of parliament and those of the nine provincial legislatures were not forced upon us, we chose them on May 8.

And they are all men and women of integrity by our own standards.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will carry out his responsibility and appoint his cabinet, as the nine premiers will do likewise, in line with that pool of representatives we gave them.

Whoever is appointed in the executive is immaterial, they are all members of the governing ANC and the DA in the Western Cape.

They don't fall outside that legitimate ambit approved by the Independent Electoral Commission.

So first, let us acknowledge we are a depraved society as reflected by the unprecedented levels of crime, corruption, drugs, racism and a host of other social ills.

We are indeed a nation rotten to the core.

If we are to have people of genuine integrity, we need complete panel beating and total overhauling of ourselves - social engineering.

There is no other marine fish we can catch out of Sea SA.

I pray that the Almighty grant our president and all chosen members of parliament and the legislatures that they truly and impartially do justice in dispensing with the pervasive vice and in maintaining law and order.

- Thami Zwane, Edenvale