ANC officials shown the door

ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza and party provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani were on Friday given letters to step aside by ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha.

Mathabatha gave them the letters after the ANC National Working Committee, which met on December 3, ratified recommendations by the party's integrity commission that all ANC leaders named in the VBS "Great Bank Heist" report should step aside from all party activities.

