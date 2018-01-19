Race is on for top Limpopo posts

The battle for the chairmanship of the ANC in Limpopo looks set to become a four-horse race between senior party leaders in the province.

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha, his ally Danny Msiza, the ANC provincial treasurer, deputy provincial secretary Makoma Makhurupetje and former MP Humphrey Mokgobi are expected to face off at the party's provincial conference next month.

A list of preferred provincial top-five officials is doing the rounds. It lists Mathabatha as chairman, Joshua Matlou, the former Limpopo ANC Youth League chairman, as deputy chairman, EFF leader Julius Malema's political mentor Lawrence Mapoulo as secretary, Vhembe district municipality mayor Florence Radzilani as deputy secretary and health MEC Phophi Ramathuba as treasurer.