Mayors of municipalities that invested with VBS must also resign, says ANC Youth League

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo yesterday hailed the recommendations of the ruling party's National Integrity Commission (NIC) over members implicated in the VBS saga.

Chaired by ANC stalwart George Mashamba, the commission ruled that members of the organisation's provincial leadership implicated in the looting of funds from the VBS Mutual Bank should be directed by the national executive committee (NEC) to step aside from all leadership positions and activities of the ANC.

Two members of the provincial leadership have been fingered in the scandal, where millions of rand from the bank ended up in the pockets of individuals. Provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani, who is also Vhembe district municipality's executive mayor, and Danny Msiza, who is the treasurer of the party in the province, were implicated in the report released by advocate Terry Motau early this month, titled “The Great Bank Heist”.

In a statement released by the NIC yesterday, Mashamba said the decision was taken with a view to protect the integrity and reputation of the ANC. “Having considered the matter, the National Integrity Commission is of the view that the reputation and credibility of the ANC has been seriously damaged,” read the statement in part.

Acting ANCYL provincial secretary Matome Moremi said they welcomed the decision. “The decision of the NIC is consistent with the call made by the ANCYL in the province that the two leaders implicated in the VBS report must step aside,” said Moremi yesterday.