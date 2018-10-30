VBS mayors feel ANC integrity commission's heat

ANC integrity commission chair George Mashamba has passed the buck to the party's national executive committee (NEC), asking it to suspend leaders implicated in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank.

Party veteran and former Robben Island prisoner Mashamba yesterday told Sowetan that his committee met at the weekend and took a decision that the party's decision-making body in between conferences should act on the matter.

"To protect the integrity and reputation of the ANC, the national integrity commission has advised the NEC that these members [implicated in "The Great Bank Heist" report by advocate Terry Motau] should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and activities."