Limpopo church council calls for arrest of VBS looters

Men of the cloth in Limpopo have called for the VBS Mutual Bank looters to be arrested.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday morning in Polokwane, South African Council of Churches (SACC) Bishop Awedzani Nemaukwe said they call on law enforcement agencies to move with speed in jailing those responsible for collapsing the bank

"As we speak, people are losing jobs at the bank and municipalities have stalled providing major services because the money is gone," he said.

The council said it would soon hold prayer services with the victims of the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

"The church says it will hold these services with VBS employees and depositors to give them moral support and this will take place in Sibasa outside Thohoyandou next week," Nemaukwe said.

"We are not only going to pray for those employees who lost their jobs but also give them counselling. We don't want people to lose their jobs."

Nemaukwe said the council would also hold these prayers at all eight affected municipalities to pray for ethical and corrupt-free leadership.

Bishop Mukondi Ramulondi said if you look at those municipalities that invested with the bank, there were also those who were against the investment.