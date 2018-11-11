News

I had nothing to do with VBS - mayor

By NGWAKO MALATJI - 11 November 2018 - 10:35
Vhembe district municipality mayor Florence Radzilani.
Vhembe district municipality mayor Florence Radzilani.

Limpopo ANC deputy provincial chairperson Florence Radzilani has fired a broadside at the VBS report and the ANC's integrity commission.

Radzilani, mayor of the Vhembe district municipality, is among ANC leaders implicated in the report compiled for the SA Reserve Bank by advocate Terry Motau.

Motau's adverse findings against Radzilani resulted in the ANC integrity commission asking her and her fellow comrades implicated in the report to "step aside".

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

Yes, voice in love tape is mine, says Mathabatha

Premier's interdict application thrown out
News
21 days ago

'I released Limpopo premier's love tape with my wife' - Pastor

A voice recording said to be that of Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha declaring love to his provincial deputy in the ANC has emerged.
News
23 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Father tells court: ‘Our family died on the day Hannah died.’
5 Things to know about Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
X