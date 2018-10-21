News

Yes, voice in love tape is mine, says Mathabatha

By AMOS MANANYETSO - 21 October 2018 - 10:03

Limpopo premier and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha has admitted that the voice in the infamous voice recording in which he allegedly proposes love to his party's provincial deputy is his.

Mathabatha admitted this in his court papers filed on an urgent basis at the North Gauteng high court yesterday in Pretoria, in which he sought to interdict Sunday World and City Press from publishing the story about the details contained in the tape.

'I released Limpopo premier's love tape with my wife' - Pastor

A voice recording said to be that of Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha declaring love to his provincial deputy in the ANC has emerged.
2 days ago

Ghost of Moloi haunts new MEC Thandi Moraka

Moraka in nervous debut on Limpopo Music Awards stage.
1 month ago

