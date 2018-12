When Shwa met actress Fundiswa Zwane she was expecting a middle-aged conservative church lady with a doek like her character KaMadonsela on Imbewu: The Seed. Bathong, moghel almost looked unrecognisable with her half-shaved head.

I was left a little shook. She's super woke, I mean for starters, she was wearing a tee that read "Met God. She's Black".

She's super loud and she has tattoos. Shwa's kinda gal.

