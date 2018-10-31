ANC integrity commission lacks teeth

The establishment of the ANC's integrity commission was met with much excitement several years ago.

The party had envisaged that the commission would bite and advise on what to do with those who damage the ANC's image by being corrupt, unethical, even if they had not been found guilty by a court.

It was to be chaired by party veterans too old to have any more political ambition.

Since then, there's been just talk and no action about the ANC self-correcting and regaining the trust of the people.

In fact, many would argue little has been done to deal with rogue elements within the party.

For instance, take the case of former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana.