Limpopo factions smoke unity pipe

President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to unite warring factions in the ANC in Limpopo have received a major boost.

Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma supporters are pushing for a Nasrec-style leadership slate where there will be no outright winner or loser in the upcoming ANC's provincial conference.

Sowetan can today reveal that a deal is being engineered by outgoing provincial treasurer Danny Msiza.

Under the deal, premier Stan Mathabatha, who led the Ramaphosa campaign in the province, will retain his position as the provincial chairman, while his deputy will be Vhembe District Municipality mayor Florence Radzilani.

Former ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane is tipped to return to the powerful position. ANC Mopani regional secretary Bioskop Makamu, one of ANC leaders in the province who backed Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's bid in Nasrec to be the ANC leader, is touted to be the deputy secretary, while Msiza looks set to retain his position as the treasurer.