ANC conference picks leaders 'close' to Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema's former allies in the ANC seem to have found their way back into the hearts of ruling party supporters.

This became evident when former ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane returned to the powerful position after defeating former ANC Youth League leader Lehlogonolo Masoga, once Malema's ally, at the province's elective conference in Polokwane at the weekend.

Premier Stan Mathabatha retained his position as provincial chairman while Bioskop Makamu was elected deputy secretary.

Vhembe district mayor Florence Radzilani was elected deputy provincial chair while Danny Msiza retained his position as the treasurer.