ANC conference picks leaders 'close' to Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema's former allies in the ANC seem to have found their way back into the hearts of ruling party supporters.
This became evident when former ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane returned to the powerful position after defeating former ANC Youth League leader Lehlogonolo Masoga, once Malema's ally, at the province's elective conference in Polokwane at the weekend.
Premier Stan Mathabatha retained his position as provincial chairman while Bioskop Makamu was elected deputy secretary.
Vhembe district mayor Florence Radzilani was elected deputy provincial chair while Danny Msiza retained his position as the treasurer.
President Cyril Ramaphosa however told delegates yesterday that he saw the new leadership as a mixed bag.
"There are some among us who advocate for the victory of one perspective only," said Ramaphosa.
"It is this leadership that is finding a way around unity.
"Through unity we are then renewing our organisation. I applaud that you put together a top-five leadership that mixes the leadership.
"As you elect additional members just remember what we are seeking to do is to unite the ANC.
"We are not seeking to get one perspective to emerge victorious over any other perspective.
"The only perspective that should emerge is the African National Congress."
Ramaphosa said unity was possible in the ANC if all leaders were not driven by other interests. "If some of us are driven by other interests such as plundering of the resources of the people of our country then unity in the ANC will always be sacrificed.
"As we choose leaders, let us put leaders that we know are going to put the interests of this province ahead of themselves."
Malema's long-standing ally, Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile, is likely to be elected ANC provincial deputy chairman when the party holds its Gauteng conference next month.