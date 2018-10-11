VBS looters unmasked

Former Vele Investments CEO Maanda Manyatshe, who is implicated in the damning VBS report, claims R3m paid to him by the bank was related to his travel expenses.

Manyatshe was paid R11.2m according to the report which laid bare how the bank was looted of more than R1.8bn in just over three years by 53 persons of interest.

Manyatshe said he was never an "official employee of the VBS".

He said he was a director of the majority shareholder of bank after the company, Vele Investments, had bought a stake in his company.

"I was appointed a director of Vele Investments in September last year after Vele had paid R8m advance of R128m to buy a stake in my company but

the transaction was not completed," Manyatshe said.

He added: "The R3m was for my travelling expenses as I was flying between Cape Town and Johannesburg."