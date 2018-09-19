EFF's Mandisa Mashego is fierce, feisty and outspoken

Newly appointed Gauteng EFF chairperson Mandisa Mashego says she was born a radical.

After her election at the beginning of this month, Mashego is the only woman provincial leader in the party.

Born to a Xhosa mother who had a white father, she says her mom was fairly light in complexion and classified as "mixed race".

Because of her skin colour, she was ostracised but also had certain privileges not allowed for ordinary black people.

"My parents could never get married. We would travel to Eastern Cape and sneak onto first class where she would sit. But I had to cover my head so I wouldn't be seen.

"At times police would stop her and ask whose child I was - because I was much darker when I was younger. I was exposed to racism at a very young age, being called a k###@. I grew up believing I was inferior to my mother because of society," says Mashego.

Born in King Williams Town, Eastern Cape, and raised in the rural village of Mayfern near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, the 45-year old says her father had a huge influence on her passion for politics.