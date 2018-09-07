Boity springs lyrical surprise with new song 'Wuz Dat'

Landing a guest spot from the hottest name in local hip-hop, Nasty C, makes the tune even more electric.

As always, he doesn't disappoint with a razor-sharp verse.

"Nasty helped me out a lot with the lyrics. So, I will have an idea of what I wanted to say, write it down, then he will help me word it in a way that will fit for a song."

But, that is not to say that he hijacks the show from Boity. She holds her own by being unapologetically ghetto fabulous, almost like American rapper Cardi B.

The lyrics are catchy, yet introspective. "You as ugly as my past." There are witty and female empowering lines "Black woman white man money, getting back the land."

After listening to the song you get the sense that Boity is not taking herself too seriously, she's just having fun. As the cool kids of downtown Joburg put it, she is "doing it for the culture, for the kids".

"The song is just my alter ego coming out. There is an alter ego that I have always wanted to express," she says.

"It's just meant to be a club banger. It's not meant to be some deep conscious rapping."

Over her decade-long career we have grown to love Boity as an actress in TV drama Rockville and as Club 808 presenter. But this undoubtedly promises to be her most exciting era yet.

"It's too soon to say I'm going to be releasing an album. The single is a start, we'll see how everything progresses," she says.

When we get a little more personal, Boity shares with me that her African spiritual journey is an integral part of who she is. After all, in 2016 she accepted her sangoma calling.

"I think people need to be a little more educated about African spirituality before they speak so negatively about it," she opines.

"I'm extremely proud of it because I've seen what it has done for my spirit, soul and how at peace I feel. I will always be an advocate for it, but I will never force someone to be about it.

"It's the most important part of who I am. My spiritual journey is much more important than the Boity in the public eye."