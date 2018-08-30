Networking their way to freedom

Doek on Fleek, which was started in 2016 by Nomthandazo Thandi Mavata is more than just a trending hash tag on social media. Mavata says her childhood dream of making female empowerment a reality is finally bearing fruit.

The 36-year-old accountant, who fondly calls herself 'uBabesWeDoek', says the very first Doek on Fleek event was meant to be a once-off. "Doek on Fleek was just a Mother's Day special theme, where I hosted hundreds of ladies in 2016. It was themed 'doek it like your mother taught you'.

"After seeing the beauty and interest for the event I decided to look into having it monthly. It's then when it became a passion project for me. I had always been a strong advocate for empowerment . It saddens me that in our society there's a notion that women do not want other women to succeed, and I felt compelled to dispel that by proving that women could indeed stand together and support one another."

Mavata's initial focus was to provide women from all walks of life with a platform where they could sell products as a means to provide themselves with financial liberation. And, if you have never been privileged to swaai a doek, lessons are on offer at these events.

She says it's the lessons we learnt from our mothers before us that we pass down to generations born to us.