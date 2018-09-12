Assoya has a first champion

Emerging professional boxing trainer Junior Assoya, who quit as a professional boxer in December last year, is over the moon after producing his first champion.

Assoya is originally is from Congo but he assists his former trainer Rocky Weinstein in Edenglen, Johannesburg.

But Assoya went to Congo alone where he guided countryman Eric Kapia Mukadi to victory for the vacant African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight title against Tanzanian Salehe Mkalekwa at Grand Hotel in Kinshasa last weekend.

The unanimous points decision over 12 rounds made up for the title that evaded Mukadi when he lost to Thulani Mbenge in 2016.

Mbenge was forced to vacate the ABU title when he won the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) belt earlier this year.

Mukadi bettered his record to 22 wins against two losses and two draws.

"Mukadi's achievement makes me feel happy but I give all credit to Larry Weinstein [Rocky's brother] for making it happen for me," said the 35- year-old trainer yesterday.

Assoya was also in the corner when Weinstein's charge Ludumo "9mm" Lamati won the SA featherweight belt from Bongani "Wonder" Mahlangu in April last year and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Intercontinental title against Luis Melendez in East London in July last year.

Assoya played a role when Weinstein guided Ellen "Tigress" Simwaka to victory for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) female International bantamweight title against Smangele "Smash" Hadebe at Turffontein Racecourse in Joburg on June 30.