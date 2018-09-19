Actress Mona Monyane has for the first time poured her heart out about the pain of losing her second child‚ who died just seven days after she was born.

Just a few months after giving birth to her first child‚ Monyane received criticism when she announced that she was expecting again. Monyane hit back hard at the negativity at the time.

It's been nearly a year since her baby's death and Monyane broke her silence on YouTube talk show CWNH Hosted By Wendy this week.

"What happened [is] that I haven't made public the death of my second child‚" she revealed.

Monyane explained that she chose not to tell fans about her loss because of the criticism she got for falling pregnant "so soon" after giving birth to her first child.

"The pregnancy was already under so much criticism and I had to find myself defending one of the most beautiful things I have ever experienced‚ which is motherhood‚" she added.