Mandisa Mashego: Red Berets' first provincial woman leader

A day after her election as Gauteng EFF chairperson, Mandisa Mashego is already hitting the ground running.

She has set her sights on the 2019 general elections to increase support for the Red Berets in the province.

On Monday, Mashego told Sowetan she intends to triple the EFF's votes received in the 2014 election. The party scored 451318 (10.30% of the votes in Gauteng).

"We in Gauteng contributed 40% towards the EFF's overall (vote) numbers in 2014. Our aim is to incrementally grow this number and, if possible, triple by converting existing voters on the voters roll who perhaps may not have been persuaded by our arguments in 2014," said Mashego.