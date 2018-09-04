South Africa

Mandisa Mashego: Red Berets' first provincial woman leader

By Neo Goba - 04 September 2018 - 13:07
MPL Mandisa Mashego in the Gauteng legislature. She has been elected Gauteng EFF chairperson.
MPL Mandisa Mashego in the Gauteng legislature. She has been elected Gauteng EFF chairperson.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

A day after her election as Gauteng EFF chairperson, Mandisa Mashego is already hitting the ground running.

She has set her sights on the 2019 general elections to increase support for the Red Berets in the province.

On Monday, Mashego told Sowetan she intends to triple the EFF's votes received in the 2014 election. The party scored 451318 (10.30% of the votes in Gauteng).

"We in Gauteng contributed 40% towards the EFF's overall (vote) numbers in 2014. Our aim is to incrementally grow this number and, if possible, triple by converting existing voters on the voters roll who perhaps may not have been persuaded by our arguments in 2014," said Mashego.

Julius Malema's car pelted in EFF brawl

EFF leader Julius Malema's vehicle was allegedly pelted with rocks and beer bottles at his party's Gauteng people's assembly in the Vaal on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

The 45-year-old mother of one daughter, said the EFF needed to discuss strategies aimed at consolidating their power base. "That will (be) guided by our ground work, our focus," she said.

"We need to deepen our understanding of what people think the EFF is and also, where possible, apply tactics to help them understand better what the EFF seeks to achieve," she added.

Mashego, who is the first official female chairperson in the EFF, has been acting as the provincial chairperson after Zorro Boshielo resigned from the party in March 2015.

Born in King Williams Town but raised in the rural village of Mayfern, Nelspruit, in Mpumalanga, Mashego holds a B-Tech in Public Relations from the Durban University of Technology.

Mashego, who started her political career in the ANC Youth League in the 1990s, intends to pursue her Masters in Business Administration next year, but admits it won't be easy as it will be an election year.

Malema's bodyguards accused of firing live rounds at EFF members

The bodyguards of EFF leader Julius Malema allegedly fired live rounds at party members who threw bottles at his car when he was leaving a party ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: We’re broke! What the recession means for SA
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
X