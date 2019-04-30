Mom who allegedly burnt her kids for eating her KFC returns to court

A Randfontein mother who was arrested for allegedly burning her two children after they ate her chicken meal is expected back in the Randfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was granted R1,000 bail earlier this month after spending two days behind bars.

The terrible ordeal allegedly endured by the children - aged five and seven - was discovered when they returned to school following the March holidays.

Their teacher discovered that both of them had burn wounds on their hands, which were reportedly caused by an iron.

Police later discovered that the children also had burns on their thighs.

"We found that this was all because the children ate her KFC," Sgt Carmen Hendricks said on Tuesday.

The children had been handed over to social workers while their mother was taken in for questioning. It was not immediately clear whether the court had made a ruling on whether she could make contact with the children pending the finalisation of her case.

She faces charges of child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.